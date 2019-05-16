Food truck on Hilton Head trying to ‘take a big bite’ out of local student lunch debt

What’s to eat? Here’s what the Lowcountry Cruzer food truck is serving up Sodexo, with Beaufort County, SC schools and libraries, is serving free lunches at northern Beaufort County libraries starting June 4, 2018 through July 20, 2018. The food truck has stops on St. Helena, downtown Beaufort and Lobeco. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sodexo, with Beaufort County, SC schools and libraries, is serving free lunches at northern Beaufort County libraries starting June 4, 2018 through July 20, 2018. The food truck has stops on St. Helena, downtown Beaufort and Lobeco.

When a child in the Beaufort County School District goes to the cafeteria for lunch and doesn’t have the funds in their account to pay, it doesn’t mean they don’t get a lunch.

The student’s account goes into negative balance but they go back to class with a full stomach, according to spokesperson for the Beaufort County School District Jim Foster.

This year, Beaufort County students are ending the year with $14,173 in negative meal balances.

One food truck is trying to help relieve that.

The Sodexo “Lowcountry Cruzer” food truck will be parked at Hilton Head’s Shelter Cove Community Park on Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. to serve lunch and dinner, according to a post from Hilton Head Elementary School.

The proceeds from those sales will go toward eliminating negative lunch account balances for students, Foster confirmed. The district’s negative meal balances do not include students who register for the free and reduced lunch program, he said.

Sodexo is the registered food services provider for the Beaufort County School District, according to the district website.

Asked whether the food truck will make up all the negative meal balances in the district, Foster said he was told by a Sodexo employee that they “hope to take a big bite out of it.”

If you go

Also happening on Sunday from noon until 8 p.m. at the Shelter Cove Community Park is the Cerveza Estrella Jalisco Fiesta de Mayo 2019.

The truck will be at the festival and serving the following menu for $6:

Roasted wings with barbecue sauce

Spicy macaroni and cheese

Homemade chocolate chip cookie