More parking is coming to Old Town Bluffton. Here’s where you’ll see construction

There will soon be more places to park in Old Town Bluffton as construction gets underway.
The Town will begin construction on a .710-acre property at 184 Bluffton Road — formerly the home of CrossFit 843 at the corner of Dr. Mellichamp Drive and Bluffton Road, according to a Town of Bluffton news release.
The construction will include 41 new parking spaces and the installation of landscaping and lighting.
The project is expected to begin in mid-April and should be complete by the end of June.
“This project is a perfect complement to the recently-completed Dr. Mellichamp Drive streetscape,” Larry Toomer, mayor pro tempore, said. “(By) adding the 41 parking spaces on Dr. Mellichamp Drive and three parking lots at the Michael C. Riley Sports Complex, there will be more than 230 parking spaces at the northern end of Bluffton’s Historic District.”
The town acquired the property in September 2017 and awarded a $281,797 contract to JS Construction Services Inc. for tree removal, grading, concrete curb work, asphalt, paving, drainage improvements, pervious paver parking stalls and sidewalk installation.
There may be times when traffic is slowed in the area to allow equipment to enter the construction site, the release said.
The contractor will coordinate with nearby residents and business owners to minimize disruption.
Ample parking has been an ongoing issue in Old Town — particularly during lunch and dinner times.
Earlier this month, the town announced that construction on Boundary Street Park was set to begin this week and will include the addition of 60 parking spaces to the area along with public restrooms and open space for community events at 68 Boundary St.
