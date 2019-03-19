Old Town Bluffton is adding 60 parking spaces. Here’s when construction starts

Old Town Bluffton will soon see construction on a park that is adding 60 parking spaces to the area.
Construction on Boundary Street Park is set to begin March 25, according to a Town of Bluffton news release.
Work on the park will include the additional parking, public restrooms and open space for community events at 68 Boundary Street.
The town acquired the nearly 1.5-acre lot adjacent to DuBois Park and the Heyward House in Oct. 2016, and awarded a $365,589.50 contract to Newtech, Inc. in Bluffton.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
Work on the site is expected to be complete by August.
Residents in the area can also expect to see tree removal, grading, concrete curbing, asphalt paving, drainage improvements, parking stalls, sidewalks and green space, the release said. The second phase of the project will also include renovation and landscape development that is expected to be done by October.
“This park helps attract more people and events to Bluffton, and with that, the overall economy benefits,” Mayor Lisa Sulka said. “Providing unique features to a town, such as public amenities around historic sites, is a recipe for economic development. Invest in your town, and the town, in turn, reinvests in itself.”
Ample parking has been an ongoing issue in Old Town — particularly during lunch and dinner times. Town leaders expect to add roughly 180 new spaces with town-owned property.
Comments