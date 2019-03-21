Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Sea Pines on Hilton Head, officials say

A woman was killed Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle just after noon in Sea Pines, according to Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident occurred at 12:07 p.m. near the Plantation Drive-Calibogue Cay Road intersection inside Sea Pines, a gated community on Hilton Head Island, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, Bromage said.
South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators were on their way to the scene as of 12:30 p.m, spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern told The Island Packet.
Authorities have not said if the woman was biking or walking at the time.
Since June, two pedestrians have been killed by cars on Hilton Head. In June, 11-year-old Charli Bobinchuck was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the crosswalk on U.S. 278 near the Yacht Cove neighborhood. In December, 84-year-old Ron Titus was struck and killed by a truck while crossing U.S. 278 in the Jarvis Creek Park area.
This story will be updated.
