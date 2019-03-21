Crime & Public Safety

Woman dead after being struck by vehicle in Sea Pines on Hilton Head, officials say

By Mandy Matney and

Lana Ferguson

March 21, 2019 12:51 PM

Myths vs. Reality: Driver-bicyclist and pedestrian accidents

Who usually is at fault when it comes to accidents involving drivers and bicyclists or pedestrians in Beaufort County? You might be surprised by the facts.
By
Up Next
Who usually is at fault when it comes to accidents involving drivers and bicyclists or pedestrians in Beaufort County? You might be surprised by the facts.
By

A woman was killed Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle just after noon in Sea Pines, according to Maj. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred at 12:07 p.m. near the Plantation Drive-Calibogue Cay Road intersection inside Sea Pines, a gated community on Hilton Head Island, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, Bromage said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators were on their way to the scene as of 12:30 p.m, spokesperson Lance Cpl. Matt Southern told The Island Packet.

Authorities have not said if the woman was biking or walking at the time. 

Since June, two pedestrians have been killed by cars on Hilton Head. In June, 11-year-old Charli Bobinchuck was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in the crosswalk on U.S. 278 near the Yacht Cove neighborhood. In December, 84-year-old Ron Titus was struck and killed by a truck while crossing U.S. 278 in the Jarvis Creek Park area. 

This story will be updated.

Mandy Matney

Mandy Matney is an award-winning journalist and self-proclaimed shark enthusiast from Kansas. She worked for newspapers in Missouri and Illinois before she realized Midwestern winters are horrible, then moved to Hilton Head in 2016. She is the breaking news editor at the Island Packet.

Lana Ferguson

Lana Ferguson has covered crime, police, and other news for The Island Packet & Beaufort Gazette since June 2018. Before coming to the Lowcountry, she worked for publications in her home state of Virginia and graduated from the University of Mississippi, where she was editor of the college newspaper.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  