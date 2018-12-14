Local

Hilton Head Island Rec Center sets opening date, and you get a free week! Here’s when

By Katherine Kokal

December 14, 2018 01:52 PM

Here's a sneak peek at the new gym opening at Hilton Head's Island Recreation Center

The Carmines Recreation Building will open at Hilton Head's Island Recreation Center on Jan. 7, 2019.
Hilton Head’s Island Recreation Center is opening with a bang in 2019 by offering a free week of access to the new Carmines Recreation Building, according to a news release.

After two years of construction and a $14 million renovation, the new building will open on Jan. 7.

According to the news release, visitors can use the open gym, walking track, cardio and strength equipment as well as the studio fitness classes for free from Jan. 7 until Jan. 14. The free week does not include use of the pool.

Memberships to the center will begin on Jan. 15.

If purchased before Jan. 14, a standard year-long fitness membership is $160 instead of $250.

According to the Island Rec Center website, guests may also choose between the following monthly memberships:

  • Standard membership for fitness equipment for $25 per month

  • Standard pool membership for $25 per month

  • Standard membership that includes both fitness equipment and pool use for $40 per month

  • All access memberships that include group fitness classes, pool use and fitness equipment for $90 per month

Once the Island Rec Center is open, it will feature a 1/17-mile running and walking track, cardio equipment, cable strength equipment and dumbbells up to 75 pounds, and several basketball courts, Heather Groff, the marketing director for the Island Rec Center said.

Drone footage taken throughout the project gives a bird's eye view of the work on the Island Recreation Center's new addition. While computer animation shows what the new main entrance and gym will look like when finished.

The center also renovated outdoor facilities, including lighted tennis courts, resurfaced pickleball courts, new pool offices and a new playground coming in 2019, recreation director Bob Rozek told The Island Packet in October.

