Watch the transformation as new Hilton Head Island Recreation Center takes shape

Drone footage taken throughout the project gives a bird's eye view of the work on the Island Recreation Center's new addition. While computer animation shows what the new main entrance and gym will look like when finished.
By
Up Next
Drone footage taken throughout the project gives a bird's eye view of the work on the Island Recreation Center's new addition. While computer animation shows what the new main entrance and gym will look like when finished.
By

Local

Hilton Head’s renovated rec center opens this fall: 5 new things from the $14M project

By Katherine Kokal

kkokal@islandpacket.com

August 27, 2018 02:33 PM

Hilton Head’s Island Recreation Center is nearing the end of a 22-month face-lift.

The renovation and expansion was funded by the town of Hilton Head and People for Parks, a nonprofit that ran the fundraising campaign for the equipment that will go inside the new building. Director of Programs and Operations Leah Arnold said the expansion was “13 years in the making” and used about $13.3 million from the town for the building construction and over $1 million from People for Parks for the equipment.

The expanded spaces, including the new gymnasium, restrooms, outdoor playground, expanded parking lot and front entrance are set to be completed in late October, according to Arnold.

Once the renovation is complete, the Island Recreation Center will begin offering memberships for both residents and visitors. Right now, Arnold said the Island Recreation Center operates as an open gym— there is no fee for users outside of specific program registration.

Isl Rec Ctr backstop installation.jpg
Standing on a scissor lift high above the gym floor on Thursday, Michael Owens works on the installation of a retractable basketball backstop at the Hilton Head Island Recreation Center’s new addition.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

What will be new when the expanded facility opens in early November? Take a look at the new center with Arnold and Recreation Director Bob Rozek:

1. New adult gymnasium: The new gymnasium will be a space more geared toward adults, according to Arnold. The space will include a the following:

  • 1/17 mile running and walking track
  • Cardio equipment
  • Strength equipment
  • A community room that can be reserved for meetings
  • Basketball courts

Screenshot (4).png
A rendering of the cardio equipment that will be located in the adult gymnasium at the Island Recreation Center, according to the center’s online video. Recreation Director Bob Rozek said that there will not be free weight equipment, as shown here, but instead cable-based strength equipment.
Released by Island Recreation Center

Rozek said that the existing gymnasium, which now has new wood flooring, bleachers and basketball hoops, will house youth programs. The gym was built in 1988, and Rozek said “the only remaining part of that gym is the walls.” Along with the renovated gym, the youth area includes a new preschool room and community room named after Native Islander Charlie Brown.

Isl Rec Center Discovery Club room.jpg
The improved Zonta Club Discovery Club preschool at the Hilton Head Island Recreation Center is shown on Thursday. The preschool’s remodeled facility now includes its own bathrooms and a laundry room.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

2. New fitness programs: The center will also feature a group fitness studio that Rozek said will offer cardio and yoga classes for adults. Rozek said that in the future, the Island Recreation Center may be able to replace a gym membership for adults on the island.

Isl Rec Ctr fitness room.jpg
The new, improved Island Recreation Center will feature four fitness rooms like this one pictured on Thursday.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

3. Cool new playground and updated outdoor courts: Tennis players will now be able to play after sundown on lighted courts that have been moved closer to the center. The recreation center shares the courts with Hilton Head High School.

Rozek said the basketball and pickleball courts have been resurfaced to last longer. Once resurfacing is finished, he said the courts will be open for pickleball play in the morning and outdoor basketball in the afternoon.

A brand new outdoor playground will also be installed behind the center. It will include shaded play space, swings and slides. The structure will be located behind the first baseline of the Hilton Head High School baseball field, but don’t worry parents, the recreation center has begun installation on a net along the playground and tennis court to catch any foul balls.

Gregory’s Playground 92372-1-4-6.jpg
The rendering of the outdoor playground coming to the Island Recreation Center in fall of 2018.
Released by the Island Recreation Center

The new gymnasium will also include shaded picnic tables around the perimeter of the building, which Arnold said families and visitors can use for lunchtime.

4. Curb appeal: The Island Recreation Center will have a new look from the street. Instead of the small, existing entrance on the north side of the building, visitors will now enter from the south side of the building where Arnold said the center has installed a brand new parking lot with around 130 spaces.

Isl Rec Center exterior.jpg
The Island Recreation Center’s new addition is nearing completion. Pictured, on Thursday, is the new front entrance.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

The new entrance will include lofted ceilings and a wide staircase that leads to the walking track, a membership desk and vending machines. Rozek and other staff moved out of mobile trailers in June and will into brand new, permanent offices that overlook the adult basketball courts.

5. Improved indoor/ outdoor pool area: Arnold said the new expansion includes a pool office, storage building, and outdoor restrooms located near the pool, so visitors won’t be running to and from the pool area to restrooms across the sidewalk. Arnold said this was a particular problem in the winter time, when the outdoor pool is covered by a newly improved inflatable dome.

“We had people running in and out of the dome through the cold after swimming to get to the restrooms,” Arnold said about a lack of facilities at “the only community pool on the island.”

Isl Rec Ctr pool area.jpg
The Island Recreation Center’s revamped pool area will now have its own bathroom and locker area, as well as a pool office.
Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

The restrooms located in the youth gymnasium area have been renovated to include 11 stalls, lockers for storage and four shower stalls. New restrooms located near the playground will be accessible from outside the center, but Rozek said will be locked after the center closes for the night.

  Comments  