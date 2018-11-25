Beaufort County police find body of gunshot victim in wooded area, officials say

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body they found Sunday morning in a wooded area off of Bailey Road in Sheldon, according to an alert sent by the office.
The department received a report of an adult male gunshot victim in the area at about 4 a.m. Upon discovery of the body, the scene was secured and EMS responded to confirm the man was deceased.
Deputies believe there was a large gathering of people in the area where the shooting occurred.
“Anyone who was present at the gathering on Bailey Road and knows the identity of the subject or subjects responsible for the shooting is urged to contact Sheriff’s Office Dispatch,” the alert says.
The identity of the victim has yet to be released as the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office notifies his family.
An increased law enforcement presence will likely remain throughout the day in the Bailey Road area.
Anyone with information can call dispatch at 843 524-2777 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC to remain anonymous or receive a possible reward.
