American Airlines adds new direct flight from Hilton Head Airport. Here are the details

The Hilton Head Island Airport announced Wednesday that American Airlines will begin flights to Washington, D.C.’s Reagan Airport in May 2019.
In a Facebook post, the airport said the new flights are “in part due to a runway extension that was completed in June,” which expanded the runway to 5,000 feet to accommodate larger jets.
The announcement comes less than a month after United Airlines announced it would begin service between Washington, D.C. and Hilton Head in March 2019. The United flights will operate in and out of Washington Dulles International Airport two times per day.
Passengers can begin making flight reservations with American to the nation’s capital on Nov. 3.
