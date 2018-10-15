United Airlines announces it will fly out of Hilton Head Island. Here’s where you can go

The Hilton Head Island Airport announced Monday that United Airlines will begin flying in and out of the airport starting in spring 2019.
The national airline will run seasonal service to United “hub airports” in Washington, D.C., Chicago and New York City, airports director John Rembold said at a news conference.
He said the new service will “serve as an important business opportunity for our region and also help attract new tourists to the area.”
Here’s what’s coming in 2019:
- Starting on March 31, United will operate nonstop flights from Hilton Head Island to Washington Dulles International Airport two times a day.
- Starting on April 6, United will operate flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport two times a week.
- Also on April 6, United will begin offering flights to New York/Newark Liberty International airport once per week.
Rembold said the partnership with United Airlines has been in the works around 18 months.
Hilton Head Mayor David Bennett said he was “nearly speechless” when the partnership with United was confirmed.
“I’m excited about the future,” he said. “I’m excited to see what’s next.”
