Florence expected to become hurricane over the weekend. But will it reach the Lowcountry?

This story will be updated throughout the day as the storm develops.
Tropical Storm Florence is expected to become a hurricane Sunday as it travels toward the east coast, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.
Then it may become a major hurricane sometime during the week.
“Wind shear is expected to weaken which will allow (Florence) to strengthen and move west into warmer waters which will help it develop into a hurricane,” Michael Stroz, a meteorologist for the NWS in Charleston said.
According to the National Hurricane Service, the storm was moving at west 9 mph as of 5 a.m. Saturday morning. The center’s five-day forecast shows the storm off the southeastern coast around 2 a.m. on Thursday.
It’s track, however, remains uncertain.
“As of right now, it’s in that big cone,” Stroz said. “The cone itself isn’t touching the east coast yet. I can’t tell the probability of it hitting South Carolina. ... General tracking trends are making it more likely that the southeast coast could receive impacts.”
Large swells are effecting Bermuda as the storm moves west, according to the hurricane center. Portions of the east coast could see rip currents this weekend.
Risk to Beaufort and Jasper counties
The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Beaufort and Jasper counties.
Both counties are at risk for moderate for rip currents through this evening. The counties could also see elevated tide levels and shallow coastal flooding with the evening high tide.
Be prepared
As the storm is monitored over the next week, meteorologists warn to review hurricane plans and have supplies ready.
“Keep a close eye on the forecast and now is the time to make sure your hurricane kit is ready,” Stroz said. “Go over evacuation plans.”
Beaufort and Jasper county emergency personnel continue to monitor the storm.
