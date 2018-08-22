More 911 problems: Cut lines may prevent calls from some Beaufort County landlines, officials say

Callers may have trouble reaching 911 operators via a landline after fiber lines were cut by a construction crew working around 1 p.m. Wednesday on Duke Street in Beaufort, according to an alert from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

Repairs are expected to take a few hours, the alert said.

The issue could affect Hargray and Century Link customers, it said.

In an emergency, residents and guests are asked to use a mobile phone to dial 911.





If there’s not an emergency, they may call 843-524-2777 to reach the Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, a lightning strike knocked out the 911 system’s ability to accept calls from mobile phones in Beaufort and Jasper counties for more than 12 hours.





This story is developing. Check back for more information as it becomes available.