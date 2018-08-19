911 Alert System is out in Beaufort and Jasper County

The 911 Dailing System is down for Beaufort and Jasper Counties, according to alerts from the Sheriff Office’s for both Counties.
Both alerts say anyone needing to call 911 should attempt to do so via a land line phone if available. Be sure to tell the 911 center which county you are in.
Jasper County is asking residents who need to call 911 to call (843) 726-7519 or (843) 726-4981.
The systems went down after a pocket of strong storms rolled through the regions Saturday night.
Some minor flooding also was reported which shut down the Bluffton flyover of the Bluffton Parkway.
