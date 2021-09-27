CEO of Hilton Head’s hospital system has a new job. Who’s replacing him?

There’s a new CEO at Hilton Head Regional Healthcare.

Joel Taylor, the CEO of Coastal Carolina Hospital, is replacing Jeremy Clark on Thursday as the top executive at the local health care system, which includes Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals.

Clark, who took over the system in January 2015, has been promoted to CEO of Brookwood Baptist Health and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

The Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare Corporation owns the 595-bed Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, which is part of Brookwood Baptist Health, a health system that includes five hospitals.

“I am delighted to return home,” Clark wrote in a statement. “My wife and I are incredibly excited to raise our children in this area, in close proximity to some of our family and friends.”

Clark began his health care career at Brookwood Baptist Medical Center as an associate administrator, according to a hospital news release.

Clark also will be the CEO of Tenet’s Alabama operations and is replacing Tim Puthoff, who has resigned as CEO of Brookwood Baptist Medical Center. Tenet did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking comment on Puthoff’s departure.

Taylor, meanwhile, first joined Hilton Head Regional Healthcare in 2016 and has been a Tenet employee for 10 years.

Before moving to the Lowcountry, he was the CEO of the 122-bed Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, Alabama.

Taylor has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Birmingham-Southern College and master’s degrees in business and health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, according to Tenet.

Tenet owns Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals, which have 150 general and psychiatric beds in total, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“Joel’s leadership has contributed to the strong performance of the South Carolina hospitals, and I have confidence that in his new role, he will build on the solid foundation of Hilton Head Regional Healthcare,” Tenet CEO Saum Sutaria wrote in a statement.

