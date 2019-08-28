Trouble getting a doctor’s appointment? New clinic opening next week in Bluffton

10 quick tips to help you navigate SC’s health care system — and save money Navigating the health care system can be tough — and the costs can pile up. Here are 10 quick tips to help you make the most of South Carolina's health care system and save money along the way. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Navigating the health care system can be tough — and the costs can pile up. Here are 10 quick tips to help you make the most of South Carolina's health care system and save money along the way.

A new walk-in medical clinic opens Tuesday in Bluffton, and a primary care center expected to open later this month is already scheduling appointments.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital’s May River Medical Pavilion is located at 1 Burnt Church Road near U.S. 278. The building will be home to Beaufort Memorial Express Care and Occupational Health starting next week and, later, to May River Primary Care.

Late next year, Beaufort Memorial will open a medical complex in Okatie that offers primary and walk-in care, a cancer center, rehabilitation, a laboratory and imaging services. In addition, a micro hospital — a joint venture between Beaufort Memorial and MUSC — is planned for 13 acres at Buckwalter Parkway and Bluffton Parkway.

Hospital CEO Russell Baxley said in a news release that the area’s growing population means demand for medical services south of the Broad River is high.

“People moving to the area are finding it difficult to establish themselves with a primary care provider,” Baxley said in an emailed statement. “If you’re able to find a doctor who is accepting new patients, you may have to wait several months for an appointment.”

The new walk-in clinic will be open seven days a week and will offer treatment for medical issues such as flu, strep throat, sprains, urinary tract infections, dehydration and lacerations, along with immunizations, lab services, X-rays and physicals.

“This type of practice is especially helpful when you can’t get an appointment immediately with your family physician or you need to see a doctor after hours or on weekends,” Baxley’s statement said.

Emergency medicine specialist Dr. Chip Fowlkes and family medicine specialist Dr. Randall Castor will see patients at the walk-in clinic. Working with them will be physician assistant Michael Petrillo and family nurse practitioner Allison Vigil.

In a separate suite at the same address, family medicine specialist Dr. Nikki Keisler will see patients at May River Primary Care.

For more information about Beaufort Memorial Express Care and Occupational Health, visit BeaufortMemorial.org/ExpressCare or call (843) 706-2185.

To make an appointment with Keisler, call (843) 706-2287.