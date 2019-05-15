You’re about to see construction within Okatie Crossing. Here’s what it is

$100K, ‘germ-zapping’ robot at Beaufort Memorial Hospital New $100K, 'germ-zapping' robot at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Nov. 17, 2016. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New $100K, 'germ-zapping' robot at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Nov. 17, 2016.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital is expanding its services south of the Broad River with the construction of a 70,000-square-foot medical office building in Okatie Crossing.

The new facility broke ground Wednesday at 122 Okatie Center Boulevard North and is expected to open in late 2020, according to a news release.

The office building will stand on 19 acres and will offer residents of southern Beaufort and Jasper counties access to a variety of medical services and specialties.

The facility will offer full-time primary care, OB-GYN services, orthopaedics and urgent care practices, regularly scheduled clinics for specialists in cardiology, gastroenterology, general surgery, vascular surgery and neurology and the hospital’s second cancer center.

The cancer center will provide radiation oncology, medical oncology, chemotherapy and infusion services through a partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina’s Health and Alliance Oncology department, the release said.

“As the county’s hospital, we are committed to our mission to improve the health of the community, and that includes our patients in southern Beaufort and Jasper counties,” Beaufort Memorial Health CEO Russell Baxley, said.

The building will also house a breast health center, outpatient rehabilitation and laboratory and imaging services.

The site will replace Beaufort Memorial’s existing multi-specialty offices in Westbury Park. The Okatie location is the first of three facilities the hospital plans to develop in the greater Blufftion and Okatie areas.

The other two projects include a 20-bed micro-hospital — the first in the state — near the corner of Buckwalter and Bluffton parkways. That project is expected to be complete in 2021.

This fall, the hospital will open a combined express care, occupational health and primary care practice off U.S. 278 at 1 Burnt Church Road.