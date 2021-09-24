Coronavirus
You could win an Xbox at this COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Hilton Head. Where, when?
A local health care provider and the Hilton Head MLK Committee for Justice are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday.
The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island at 151 Gumtree Road.
Beaufort Jasper Hampton Comprehensive Health Services is partnering with the committee to run the clinic from 9 a.m. to noon.
Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available along with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.
No appointments are necessary. Vaccine recipients who get their first dose will receive a $25 Walmart gift card and will be entered into a drawing for a new Xbox.
You can get more information about the event by calling (843) 987-7555.
Comments