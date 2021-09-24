You could win an Xbox at this COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Hilton Head. Where, when?

A local health care provider and the Hilton Head MLK Committee for Justice are hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island at 151 Gumtree Road.

Beaufort Jasper Hampton Comprehensive Health Services is partnering with the committee to run the clinic from 9 a.m. to noon.

Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available along with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots.

No appointments are necessary. Vaccine recipients who get their first dose will receive a $25 Walmart gift card and will be entered into a drawing for a new Xbox.

You can get more information about the event by calling (843) 987-7555.

Caitlyn Creamer, an upper elementary assistant guide at Lowcountry Montessori School, closes her eyes on Thursday, March 11, 2021, as Dee Ann Sanders, an emergency room RN administers Creamer’s first shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium at Battery Creek High School. “It was just a pinch,” Creamer said when asked if the needle hurt. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com