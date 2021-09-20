Coronavirus
COVID-19 trends are slowly improving in Beaufort Co. Here’s a look at the latest data
Beaufort County’s coronavirus trends are slowly beginning to improve as the region starts to recover from this summer’s devastating wave of delta variant infections.
The county’s seven-day average of newly confirmed cases, as of Monday, dropped to roughly 77 infections per day, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
A month ago, that average was 141 cases per day, DHEC data show.
Beaufort County’s seven-day positivity rate also has fallen recently. State health officials reported that, as of Saturday, 12% of the county’s coronavirus tests had been positive in the past week.
That’s still a high rate, but it’s better than a month ago, when 18.6% of tests were coming back positive, according to DHEC.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, meanwhile, as of last Friday had dropped at the county’s largest medical center.
Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Friday was treating 42 coronavirus patients, with 11 of those people in the intensive care unit. Roughly 90% of the COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated, according to hospital data.
In comparison, the hospital had 60 coronavirus patients last Monday, Sept. 13. Twelve of those people were in the ICU.
Countywide data
Here are the latest Beaufort County coronavirus numbers from DHEC:
New cases reported Monday: 57 confirmed, 10 probable
New cases reported Sunday: 85 confirmed, 12 probable
New cases reported Saturday: 71 confirmed, 13 probable
New deaths reported from Saturday to Monday: 2 probable
Seven-day average of new cases: 77 confirmed infections per day
Two-week incidence rate: 838 cases per 100,000 people
Vaccination rate: 49% of residents have been fully vaccinated
Immunity estimate as of Sept. 15: 68% of the county’s population has some level of immunity against COVID-19, according to the Medical University of South Carolina
ZIP code data since July 1
Bluffton ZIP code, 29910: 2,390 cases
Hilton Head Island ZIP code, 29926: 941 cases
Hilton Head ZIP code, 29928: 367 cases
Beaufort ZIP code, 29902: 1,094 cases
Okatie ZIP code, 29909: 606 cases
St. Helena Island ZIP code, 29920: 372 cases
