COVID-19 trends are slowly improving in Beaufort Co. Here’s a look at the latest data

Beaufort County’s coronavirus trends are slowly beginning to improve as the region starts to recover from this summer’s devastating wave of delta variant infections.

The county’s seven-day average of newly confirmed cases, as of Monday, dropped to roughly 77 infections per day, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A month ago, that average was 141 cases per day, DHEC data show.

Beaufort County’s seven-day positivity rate also has fallen recently. State health officials reported that, as of Saturday, 12% of the county’s coronavirus tests had been positive in the past week.

That’s still a high rate, but it’s better than a month ago, when 18.6% of tests were coming back positive, according to DHEC.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, meanwhile, as of last Friday had dropped at the county’s largest medical center.

Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Friday was treating 42 coronavirus patients, with 11 of those people in the intensive care unit. Roughly 90% of the COVID-19 patients were unvaccinated, according to hospital data.

In comparison, the hospital had 60 coronavirus patients last Monday, Sept. 13. Twelve of those people were in the ICU.

Countywide data

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Here are the latest Beaufort County coronavirus numbers from DHEC:

New cases reported Monday: 57 confirmed, 10 probable

New cases reported Sunday: 85 confirmed, 12 probable

New cases reported Saturday: 71 confirmed, 13 probable

New deaths reported from Saturday to Monday: 2 probable

Seven-day average of new cases: 77 confirmed infections per day

Two-week incidence rate: 838 cases per 100,000 people

Vaccination rate: 49% of residents have been fully vaccinated

Immunity estimate as of Sept. 15: 68% of the county’s population has some level of immunity against COVID-19, according to the Medical University of South Carolina

ZIP code data since July 1

Bluffton ZIP code, 29910: 2,390 cases

Hilton Head Island ZIP code, 29926: 941 cases

Hilton Head ZIP code, 29928: 367 cases

Beaufort ZIP code, 29902: 1,094 cases

Okatie ZIP code, 29909: 606 cases

St. Helena Island ZIP code, 29920: 372 cases

A spokesperson for Hilton Head Hospital reported that a tent outside the emergency department, as seen here on Aug. 24, 2021, was proactively erected to be used when needed for COVID-19 screening and testing. Drew Martin dmartin@islandpacket.com