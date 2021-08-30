Beaufort mayor, doctor to take public’s questions about vaccines, COVID, booster shots

Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray and Dr. Luke Baxley of Beaufort Memorial Hospital will conduct a Facebook Live community conversation regarding Covid-19, the delta variant and vaccines Tuesday evening.

It comes as new coronavirus cases in South Carolina increased more than 82% from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27. That week, 31,458 new cases were reported, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control last week.

Baxley and Murray will answer questions submitted by the public via Facebook. The conversation will be livestreamed on the City’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityBeaufortSC.

Questions about COVID-19? Check out this Facebook Live conversation Tuesday evening. City of Beaufort

The effectiveness of vaccines, perceptions about the vaccines, booster shots, vaccines for children and concerns about the vaccine’s effect on fertility will be among the topics to be addressed.

The conversation will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will last about 45 minutes.

The Island Packet reported last week that new data from the DHEC showed that thousands of Beaufort County residents have missed or skipped their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, leaving themselves vulnerable to the super-contagious delta variant.

Just over 11,450 residents, as of last Sunday, were at least one week late for their second shot, DHEC data show. That’s about 6.4% of eligible residents.