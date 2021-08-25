Beaufort OKs Veterans Day parade, 5 other events despite increasing COVID numbers

Members of the Beaufort City Council have approved six public gatherings, including a 20th anniversary program remembering 9-11 and a Veterans Day parade.

The OK for the get-togethers came with some hesitancy because of the uptick in COVID-19 cases filling up intensive care unit beds at Beaufort Memorial Hospital.

On Wednesday, the hospital reported 46 COVID-positive patients in the hospital, 7 of whom are in the intensive care unit. Five of those ICU patients are on ventilators.

“Please get vaccinated,” City Manager Bill Prokop pleaded during Tuesday’s meeting.

He also urged residents to wear masks and to socially distance during the upcoming events.

Councilman Mitch Mitchell announced that he had contracted COVID-19 even though he was vaccinated. Mitchell said he suffered mild symptoms and has since tested negative.

Mitchell, who suspects his symptoms were less severe because he was vaccinated, said he shared the personal health information to impress upon residents how important it is to take precautions “to get ahead of this terrible virus.”

“We really need to have our guard up,” he said.

Members of the City Council approved requests for:

A 9-11 20th anniversary tribute in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Saturday, Sept. 11.

The Art Walk hosted by Downtown Art Galleries on Friday, Oct. 22.

The annual Halloween Celebration in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The annual Ghost Tours hosted by the Exchange Club of Beaufort at the marina each weekend in October.





A Veteran’s Day Parade and street closures hosted by Beaufort County Veterans Affairs on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The annual tour of homes hosted by St. Peter’s Catholic Church Nov. 19-20.

During the discussion on the first request, the Veteran’s Day parade, which was canceled in 2020, Mayor Stephen Murray asked if a discussion was warranted on giving Prokop the OK to cancel the event should the pandemic worsen in the upcoming weeks.

“We do have a ways to go to get through the surge,” Murray said.

Carl Wedler of Beaufort County Veterans Affairs said the only way he foresees the parade being canceled is if it rains or there is another COVID-19-caused lockdown.

The authority to cancel or postpone the event administratively already exists, so no special approval was necessary, city officials said.