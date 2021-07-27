Bluffton Boys & Girls Club closes summer program early for surge of COVID infections

The Bluffton Boys & Girls Club has ended its summer day camp program a week and a half early due to a surge of new COVID-19 cases, mirroring an alarming trend across Beaufort County.

Executive Director Chris Protz did not say how many infections were reported, but noted it was “several” and included both children and fully vaccinated staff.

“That combination forced us to make a tough decision at this time,” Protz said, “but we thought it was the best thing to do for the safety of our other kids and staff to close a little bit early for the summer.”

Roughly 150 children attended the Boys & Girls Club each day for its summer program, which began June 28 and was slated to end Aug. 6.

Beaufort County has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections recently, peaking at 67 confirmed and 25 probable new cases reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday. That’s up from 15 confirmed and 3 probable cases reported July 16.

There were 35 confirmed and five probable new cases reported in the county Monday.

According to DHEC, approximately 49.2% of Beaufort County residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated, and about 57.6% have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Both the Bluffton and Hilton Head Boys & Girls Clubs have been at maximum capacity during their summer programming, especially because they both lowered the number of children who could attend to maintain three feet of social distancing, Protz said. Masks were optional for attendees, following Beaufort County School District’s policy and state regulations.

The Hilton Head Boys & Girls Club is planning to move ahead with a free drive-through vaccination clinic, which will take place Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. at 151 Gumtree Road.

Attendees will get the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and don’t have to make an appointment. They’ll receive a free $50 Kroger or Publix card and be entered to win a free Xbox.

The club will hold a clinic for attendees to receive the second Pfizer dose on Aug. 19 at the same time and location.