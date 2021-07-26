Savannah reinstates mask mandate, citing rising COVID cases and low vaccination rate

The city of Savannah has reinstated its mask mandate to slow a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, Mayor Van Johnson announced Monday morning.

Johnson said Monday that the spike was likely due to a number of factors, chiefly an increased spread of the Delta variant, Chatham County’s “relatively low vaccination rate,” gatherings for events like the 4th of July and residents “letting their guard down.”

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, Chatham County reported 334 confirmed cases of COVID-19 between July 17 and 23, more than double the previous week’s confirmed case count of 163.

As of Monday, the Department of Public Health reported that 42% of Chatham Coutny residents are fully vaccinated, and 46% of residents have received at least one vaccine dose.

However, everyone will be subject to the new mask mandate regardless of vaccination status.

“I know the question will come — are we effectively punishing those who did the right thing and took the vaccine? And the answer is yes, we probably are,” Johnson said in a press release. “The minority is being punished because of the inaction of the majority.”

The mandate, which went into effect immediately, requires everyone to wear masks indoors at:

City of Savannah government buildings;

hospitals;

early childhood centers;

elementary and secondary institutions;

guided tours within a vehicle, including cars, trolleys, buses, bicycles, quadricycles, scooters, low-speed vehicles, boats, carriages and pedicabs;

and federally regulated transportation.

In addition, commercial institutions — including grocery stores, restaurants, retail stores and pharmacies — are “strongly encouraged” to require employees to wear masks, and customers are encouraged to mask at any commercial establishment.

The emergency order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Neighboring counties and towns in South Carolina won’t be able to follow Johnson’s lead. S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order in May prohibiting local governments and schools from creating and enforcing mask mandates.