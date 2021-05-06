Coronavirus

2 new COVID-19 deaths, 13 cases reported in Beaufort Co. Thursday. Here’s what we know

Two new coronavirus deaths were recorded in Beaufort County on Thursday.

State health officials described both people as 65 or older. They died on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths has dropped in recent weeks as vaccinations continue around the Lowcountry, but the pathogen is still spreading.

Jasper County recorded zero cases and no deaths Thursday.

Another 349 Beaufort County residents, meanwhile, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, officials announced Thursday.

The county’s seven-day average of new first-dose inoculations has plummeted in recent weeks as the demand for shots begins to evaporate.

About 49.6% of county residents who are 15 or older have received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Local numbers

Statewide numbers

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 18,672 vaccinations since late last year. Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north end, has 13,110 vaccinations, which is the second-highest figure in the county. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,319 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,961 resident inoculations.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,423 inoculations, though DHEC’s data do not include federally administered vaccines for military members north of the Broad River.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek is a reporter at The Island Packet covering COVID-19 recovery efforts. He is also a Report for America corps member. He recently graduated from Syracuse University and has written for the Tampa Bay Times, The Buffalo News and the Naples Daily News.
