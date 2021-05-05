Moderna vaccine clinic scheduled for Hilton Head; 2 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort Co.

Another 95 Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials reported Wednesday.

About 49.4% of county residents who are 15 or older have received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and 50.5% of that group have yet to get a dose.

Beaufort Jasper Hampton Comprehensive Health Services, meanwhile, is partnering with the town of Hilton Head Island to host a Moderna vaccination clinic on Saturday at the St. James Baptist Church Cherry Hill School building at 209 Dillon Road.

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can pre-register for the event by calling (843) 987-7555. Dr. Faith Polkey, chief clinical officer at BJHCHS, said appointments won’t be required.

BJHCHS hopes to vaccinate 300 people, Polkey said.

Coronavirus spread also remains low after a winter spike.

Two new coronavirus cases and four probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Wednesday. No new deaths were announced.

Jasper County recorded two probable cases and no deaths Wednesday.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for fully vaccinated Beaufort County residents as of Monday (the most recent date for which data are available): 3,748 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the seventh-highest rate in South Carolina.

Seven-day average of new first-dose vaccinations: 249 per day

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 77,247

Total number of doses administered: 111,422

New first-dose vaccinations announced Wednesday: 95

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 49.4%

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Wednesday: 4,526

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 1,738,928

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 42.3%

Percentage of S.C. residents 15 and up who have completed vaccination: 32.4%

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 18,582 vaccinations since late last year. Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 13,051 vaccinations, which is the second-highest figure in the county. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,280 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,945 resident inoculations.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,391 inoculations, though DHEC’s data do not include federally administered vaccines for military members north of the Broad River.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: roughly seven per day

Total cases: 14,859 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 192 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Monday: 56.7 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we covered this story Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.