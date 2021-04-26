10 new COVID-19 cases reported in Beaufort Co. Monday; 202 more vaccinations

State health officials on Monday reported that 202 more Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 47.8% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and 52.1% of that group have yet to get a dose.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter spike, though health experts are concerned that the United States could face a fourth wave of infections.

Ten new coronavirus cases and two probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Monday. No new deaths were announced.

Jasper County recorded two cases, one probable infection and no deaths Monday.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Saturday (the most recent date for which data are available): 4,788 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the fifth-highest rate in South Carolina.

Seven-day average of new first-dose vaccinations: 299 per day

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 74,857

Total number of doses administered: 104,648

New first-dose vaccinations announced Monday: 202

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 47.8%

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Monday: 5,606

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 1,680,862

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 40.9%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 29.5%

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 17,655 vaccinations since late last year. Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,739 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 12,687 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 10,047 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 5,237 inoculations.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: roughly seven per day

Total cases: 14,805 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 191 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Saturday: 55.2 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.