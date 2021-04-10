1,117 new COVID vaccinations reported in Beaufort Co. Saturday, 12 new cases

State health officials on Saturday reported another 1,117 Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

About 42% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and 57.2% of residents have yet to get a dose.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter surge, though health experts are concerned that the United States could face a fourth wave of infections.

DHEC data show that daily case counts in South Carolina began to plateau over three weeks ago.

Twelve new coronavirus cases and seven probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Saturday. One new death was announced. The person was described by DHEC as “middle aged,” or between 35 and 65 years old.

Jasper County recorded one case and no deaths Saturday.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Wednesday (the most recent date for which data are available): 4,207 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the fifth-highest rate in South Carolina, though it could be inflated to some degree due to a ZIP code-level data issue.

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 66,886

Total number of doses administered: 90,860

New first-dose vaccinations announced Saturday: 1,117

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 42%

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Saturday: 23,582

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 1,486,430

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 36.2%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 21.8%

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 leads the county with 15,148 vaccinations since late last year. Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,935 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county (though that may be an overcount).

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north end, has 11,246 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 9,111 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 4,711 inoculations.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Total cases: 14,671 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 190 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 75.5 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we covered this story Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.