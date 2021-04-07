This spot in Bluffton will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations 3 days a week. Here’s when

Hilton Head Regional Healthcare is now offering walk-in access for COVID-19 vaccinations at the Buckwalter Recreation Center in Bluffton.

Walk-in availability will run from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at 905 Buckwalter Parkway, subject to weekly vaccine allocations.

Residents can still use the Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, to book appointments if they want: https://bit.ly/HHRegionalImmunizations

The health care system, which includes Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals, moved its vaccine operations to the rec center in late March, seeking a more centralized location.

Hilton Head Hospital has administered 8,180 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses since mid-December, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Coastal Carolina Hospital, meanwhile, has provided 9,474 first doses.

The health care system is one of the area’s biggest vaccinators, DHEC data show.

Local dose allocations have stabilized in recent weeks, as vaccine production continues to ramp up around the country, and finding an appointment or walk-in slot has become much easier during Phase 2 of distribution.

Roughly 40% of Beaufort County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to DHEC data released Tuesday. And the county ranks fifth statewide for the number of vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents aged 15 and up.

A near-normal summer is appearing more possible.

Experts, though, have warned people to remain vigilant in the coming weeks, fearing a fourth surge of coronavirus infections. States like Michigan are already facing a new wave of cases.

“My number one message is don’t be complacent,” said Dr. Jane Kelly, assistant state epidemiologist, in a Tuesday interview. “Don’t think ‘Oh, I’m so done with this.’ Well, COVID-19 is not done with us yet. We still need to keep up what we’ve been doing for a little bit longer.”