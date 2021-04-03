1,400+ more Beaufort Co. residents have received COVID-19 vaccine, DHEC says Saturday

Another 1,481 Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials announced on Saturday.

About 39.5% of county residents who are 15 or older have now received a shot, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, and 60.5% of residents have yet to get a dose.

A daily average of about 915 new first-dose vaccinations were reported among residents over the past week, although the figures are reported on a two-day delay.

Coronavirus spread, meanwhile, remains low after a winter surge, though health experts are concerned that the United States could face a fourth wave of infections.

DHEC data show that daily case counts in South Carolina began to level out about three weeks ago.

In Beaufort County, health officials confirmed 11 new coronavirus cases and six probable infections on Saturday. DHEC reported one new probable coronavirus-related death, an elderly person, the agency said.

Jasper County recorded two new confirmed cases and no deaths Saturday.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Thursday (the most recent date for which data are available): 3,946 vaccine recipients per 10,000 residents. That’s the fifth-highest rate in South Carolina, though it could be inflated to some degree due to a ZIP code-level data issue.

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 61,690

Total number of doses administered: 82,194

New first-dose vaccinations announced Friday: 1,481

Seven-day average of new first-dose vaccinations: 915 per day

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 39.5%

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Saturday: 32,834

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 1,351,664

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 32.9%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 18.3%

ZIP code data

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 now leads the county with 13,726 vaccinations since late last year. Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has recorded 12,445 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county (though that may be an overcount).

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 10,222 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 8,395 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 4,336 inoculations.

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific ZIP code data.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccine data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: 9.1 per day

Total cases: 14,597 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 187 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 88.5 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

