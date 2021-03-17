274 new COVID-19 vaccinations reported in Beaufort Co. Wednesday; 15 cases logged

Another 274 Beaufort County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the state announced Wednesday.

Roughly 28.9% of county residents who are 15 or older have started vaccination, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Just over 71% of Beaufort County residents have yet to get at least one dose.

The county has one of the highest vaccination rates per 10,000 residents in South Carolina, according to DHEC. That rate may be slightly inflated due to a ZIP code-level data issue, The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette previously reported.

Regardless, Beaufort County vaccine providers have been moving quickly through weekly shipments of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses, state data show.

Those efforts may be bolstered by a new state allocation model that set Pfizer “baselines” beginning this week. Providers now expect to receive a certain number of first doses each week, the newspapers reported.

Local coronavirus spread, meanwhile, is still slowing after the Palmetto State’s holiday surge of infections.

Fifteen new COVID-19 cases and five probable infections were reported in Beaufort County on Wednesday. No new deaths were announced in the county.

Jasper County recorded zero new cases and no deaths Wednesday.

Local numbers

COVID-19 inoculation rate for Beaufort County residents as of Monday (the most recent date for which data is available): 2,890 per 10,000 residents. That’s the fourth-highest rate in South Carolina, though it could be inflated to some degree.

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 45,183

Total number of doses administered: 58,918

New first-dose vaccinations announced Wednesday: 274

Percentage of the county’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 28.9%

Biggest vaccinator: Beaufort Memorial Hospital, which has administered 14,237 first Pfizer-BioNTech doses since mid-December

DHEC releases most of its coronavirus vaccine data based on residency. If a Beaufort County resident is vaccinated out of state or in a different S.C. county, they would still be counted in DHEC’s Beaufort County-specific data.

Statewide numbers

New first-dose vaccinations announced Wednesday: 14,611

Number of residents who have received at least one dose: 949,023

Percentage of the state’s 15 and older population who have received at least one dose: 23.1%

Percentage of S.C. residents who have completed vaccination: 12.8%

ZIP code data

Okatie’s ZIP code of 29909, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, continues to lead the county with 10,554 resident vaccinations since late last year, though that may be an overcount, according to DHEC data. Bluffton’s 29910 ZIP code has recorded 9,131 resident inoculations, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29926 ZIP code, covering the north side, has 7,807 vaccinations. The 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 6,391 vaccinations, according to DHEC.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has reported 3,008 inoculations.

More information on ZIP code-level vaccination data can be found at the following link online: http://bit.ly/BeaufortCountyVaccines

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910, meanwhile, continues to lead the county with 4,385 coronavirus cases reported in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code has recorded 2,168 cases since March 2020, which is the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 1,160 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,945 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code has reported 1,128 cases.

Virus spread in Beaufort County

Seven-day average of new cases: 11

Total cases: 14,372 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 184 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Monday: 126 cases per 100,000 people, a “moderate” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we covered this story Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.