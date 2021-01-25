Beaufort Co. reports 1 new death, 88 confirmed COVID cases on Monday

One COVID-19 death from Jan. 19 was reported in Beaufort County on Monday, according to state health officials.

A person described as 65 years or older died after contracting the novel pathogen, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Statewide, five new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed Monday.

DHEC also announced 88 new cases in Beaufort County on Monday.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak is now at its worst point since March. The county’s seven-day average of new cases was 105.5 as of Monday. In July, it reached 98 before subsiding.

Hundreds of cases were recorded in recent weeks, and new cases reported Jan. 8 shattered the previous single-day record.

Deaths are quickly mounting in comparison to last fall.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Sunday reported that it had administered 3,528 new Pfizer-BioNTech shots, according to DHEC data. The hospital, which has received 2,900 Pfizer doses so far, had administered 122% of its supply as of Monday. DHEC’s number of inventory is based on five doses per vial. Some facilities are able to get more doses per vial, which can cause a utilization rate to be over 100%.

The hospital announced Jan. 16 it would have to cancel 6,000 vaccination appointments because of a shortage of supplies. Beaufort Memorial ordered 2,000 doses of the vaccine for delivery last week, but received only 450, according to a news release from the hospital.

Hilton Head Hospital also reported Monday that it had administered 2,011 new Pfizer shots, DHEC data show. The medical center, which has received 1,525 Pfizer doses so far, had administered 132% of its supply as of Monday.

Coastal Carolina Hospital on Monday said it had administered 2,179 new shots, according to DHEC. The hospital has received 1,780 Pfizer doses, accounting for a 122% utilization rate.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Friday (the most recent date for which data is available): 332

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Friday: 21.3%

Total cases: 12,807 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 131 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Friday: 770.3 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Monday: 25.3%

New cases announced Monday: 2,736

Total cases: 379,775 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 5

Total deaths: 5,920 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,443 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,854 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has had 886 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north end has reported 1,537 total cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 892 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.