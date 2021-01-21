Kroger, Harris Teeter start to offer COVID-19 vaccines in Beaufort County

A handful of Kroger and Harris Teeter stores in Beaufort County are offering COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1a members, according to a state map last updated Wednesday.

Spokespeople for the two chains didn’t immediately respond to phone messages Wednesday about the rollout.

It’s unknown how many doses each location received. Vaccination appointments appeared to be filled already as of mid-afternoon Wednesday.

State data on allocations were not updated Wednesday afternoon.

People can register for appointments via online submission forms at https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated or https://www.harristeeterpharmacy.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

Both forms late Wednesday said additional appointments were no longer available at the county locations and encouraged residents to “check back soon.”

In a Wednesday news release, Harris Teeter wrote that the shots were being offered at no cost, but told people with health insurance to bring their insurance card to any appointment.

Residents must also bring a driver’s license or other government-issued identification card, according to Harris Teeter.

The following stores are offering doses in Beaufort County, according to an S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control map:

Kroger, 27 Discovery Drive in Bluffton

Kroger, 42 Shelter Cove Lane on Hilton Head Island

Harris Teeter, 301 Main St. on Hilton Head

Harris Teeter, Suite 100 33 Office Park Road on Hilton Head

Five local Publix stores also started to vaccinate people Wednesday. Appointments were quickly booked at those locations Tuesday.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How we covered this story Facts about COVID-19 vaccine distribution in South Carolina are changing rapidly. The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette are trying to publish important information as quickly and accurately as possible. This story may be updated if more information becomes available or if facts become clearer.