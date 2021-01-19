Publix to offer COVID-19 vaccines at 5 Beaufort Co. stores Wednesday. Here’s where

Publix will begin to offer COVID-19 vaccines at five locations in Beaufort and Jasper counties Wednesday.

A company-run registration system opened Tuesday, and local appointments were already booked as of noon, according to the Florida-based grocery store chain.

It’s unknown how many slots were available this week. A Public spokesperson didn’t immediately return a phone message early Tuesday.

State data last updated Monday didn’t include any information about Publix allocations in South Carolina.

Walk-in appointments are not permitted, according to a Monday news release from the company.

Those eligible to get vaccinated during South Carolina’s Phase 1a must use an online registration system to schedule a shot: https://www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/south-carolina

Phase 1a includes health care workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities and people 70 or older.

Publix in its Monday news release wrote that people cannot call individual locations to sign up for appointments.

Vaccines will be administered at no cost, according to the company. Residents with health insurance need to bring their insurance card to their appointment. Medicare members should bring their Medicare Part B card.

Uninsured Phase 1a residents, meanwhile, have to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Russell Baxley, CEO of Beaufort Memorial Hospital, during a virtual community forum last Monday said Publix told him it believed S.C. stores would receive Moderna doses beginning this week.

“They’re unsure how much they’re getting at this point,” Baxley said at the time.

The five local Publix locations initially offering appointments, according to an S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control map, are:

45 Pembroke Drive on Hilton Head Island

80 Baylor Drive in Bluffton

101 Buckwalter Place Boulevard in Bluffton

61 Ladys Island Drive in Beaufort

112 Nickle Plate Road in Hardeeville

Another Hilton Head Publix, at 11 Palmetto Bay Road, wasn’t included on DHEC’s map.

More than 35 other locations in South Carolina will start to vaccinate people elsewhere Wednesday.