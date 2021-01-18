8 new coronavirus cases and no related deaths reported in Beaufort County on Monday

State health officials reported eight new coronavirus infections and no new deaths in Beaufort County on Monday.

Five probable cases also were reported by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Four cases also were reported in Jasper County.

The last time Beaufort County saw such a low number of daily cases reported was in early November. On both Nov. 3 and Nov. 9, DHEC reported eight new cases. Before that, the last time Beaufort County saw fewer than eight cases reported in one day was Oct. 13, when there were five cases reported.

Despite the day’s lower numbers, the Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country. The county’s seven-day average of new cases was 85 as of Monday.

Statewide, DHEC reported nearly 3,000 new cases statewide and eight confirmed deaths.

On Saturday, the state health agency reported it had fixed software problems that had caused incomplete case reporting for several days. The software issue did not cause the loss of any data and was not a security breach, a news release said.

Vaccine data

On Monday morning, Hilton Head Hospital and Coastal Carolina Hospital reported that 300 vaccine appointments were being canceled because of a statewide shortage in the vaccine supply.

Last week, Beaufort Memorial announced that it was canceling 6,000 appointments for the same reason.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Saturday (the most recent date for which data is available): 378

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Saturday: 28.5%

Total cases: 11,081 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 121 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Saturday: 716 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 23%

New cases announced Monday: 2,946

Total cases: 354,895 confirmed

New deaths announced Monday: 8

Total deaths: 5,662 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,138 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,778 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 813 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north end has 1,346 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 805 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.