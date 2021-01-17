2 confirmed COVID deaths reported in Beaufort Co. Sunday. Another being investigated

Two confirmed COVID-19 deaths were reported in Beaufort County on Sunday along with one probable death that remains under investigation.

One person described as elderly died on Dec. 25 after contracting the novel pathogen, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. The other person, also described as elderly, died Jan. 4.

The death that has been classified as probable was Jan. 8. No other information was provided by DHEC.

Statewide, 76 new coronavirus deaths and 53 new probable deaths were announced on Sunday.

DHEC also announced 117 new cases and six probable infections in Beaufort County. Sixteen new cases were recorded in Jasper County.

On Saturday, the state health agency reported it had fixed software problems that had caused incomplete case reporting for several days. The software issue did not cause the loss of any data and was not a security breach, a news release said.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak is now at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded last week, shattering the previous single-day record on Jan. 8. Deaths are quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. The county’s seven-day average of new cases was 89 as of Sunday.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital on Friday reported that it had administered 261 new Pfizer-BioNTech shots, according to DHEC data. The hospital, which has received 2,750 Pfizer doses so far, had administered 85% of its supply as of Friday.

The hospital announced Friday night it would have to cancel 6,000 vaccination appointments because of a shortage of supplies. Beaufort Memorial ordered 2,000 doses of the vaccine for delivery early next week but will only receive 450, according to a news release from the hospital.

Hilton Head Hospital also reported Friday that it had administered 212 new Pfizer shots, DHEC data show. The medical center, which has received 1,055 Pfizer doses so far, had administered 132% of its supply as of Friday. That’s because some vials have contained six to seven doses, rather than five.

Coastal Carolina Hospital on Friday said it had administered 291 new shots, according to DHEC. The hospital has received 970 Pfizer doses, accounting for a 141% utilization rate.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Friday (the most recent date for which data is available): 510

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Wednesday: 29.5%

Total cases: 11,005 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 121 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 705 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Friday: 17%

New cases announced Sunday: 4,584

Total cases: 351,887 confirmed

New deaths announced Sunday: 76

Total deaths: 5,654 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 3,113 cases in the past year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,764 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 809 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,342 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 799 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.