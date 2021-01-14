Coronavirus

Port Royal extends face mask ordinance into February. What to know

As vaccine distribution expands across Beaufort County — with a few hiccups — the Town of Port Royal will continue to require masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Without discussion, Port Royal Town Council unanimously voted Wednesday to continue requiring face masks through Feb. 10. The previous ordinance was set to expire Wednesday.

In Port Royal, people entering public spaces — and employees interacting with the public — are required to wear face masks, with the exception of children younger than 12, those with health conditions and those doing strenuous exercise or performing music. Municipalities through Beaufort County have passed similar ordinances, with unincorporated Beaufort County’s requirement in place through Feb. 13, the city of Beaufort’s in place through Feb. 11 and Bluffton’s in place through Feb. 12.

In Port Royal, violators can face a fine of up to $50.

At its meeting, the council also voted to continue to allow electronic, rather than in-person public meetings, and to permit members of the public to submit comments electronically. That rule expires Feb. 10 as well.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Beaufort County, with the outbreak at its worst point since March. Despite an “internal systems issue” resulting in DHEC reporting lower COVID-19 cases, the county still reported 139 new cases Wednesday, making the seven-day average of new cases 100.7. At least 10,556 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across the county, and 117 people have died from it.

Profile Image of Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows
Kate Hidalgo Bellows covers workforce and livability issues in Beaufort County for The Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette. A graduate of the University of Virginia and a native of Fairfax City, Virginia, she moved to the Lowcountry to write for The Island Packet as a Report for America corps member in May 2020. She has written for The New York Times, The Patriot-News, and Charlottesville Tomorrow, and is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service