Port Royal extends face mask ordinance into February. What to know

As vaccine distribution expands across Beaufort County — with a few hiccups — the Town of Port Royal will continue to require masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Without discussion, Port Royal Town Council unanimously voted Wednesday to continue requiring face masks through Feb. 10. The previous ordinance was set to expire Wednesday.

In Port Royal, people entering public spaces — and employees interacting with the public — are required to wear face masks, with the exception of children younger than 12, those with health conditions and those doing strenuous exercise or performing music. Municipalities through Beaufort County have passed similar ordinances, with unincorporated Beaufort County’s requirement in place through Feb. 13, the city of Beaufort’s in place through Feb. 11 and Bluffton’s in place through Feb. 12.

In Port Royal, violators can face a fine of up to $50.

At its meeting, the council also voted to continue to allow electronic, rather than in-person public meetings, and to permit members of the public to submit comments electronically. That rule expires Feb. 10 as well.

COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Beaufort County, with the outbreak at its worst point since March. Despite an “internal systems issue” resulting in DHEC reporting lower COVID-19 cases, the county still reported 139 new cases Wednesday, making the seven-day average of new cases 100.7. At least 10,556 have been diagnosed with COVID-19 across the county, and 117 people have died from it.