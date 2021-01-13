1 coronavirus death, 139 new cases in Beaufort Co. Wednesday as data issue persists

In a troubling sign, even though state health officials are still grappling with an undisclosed “internal systems issue” affecting daily COVID-19 data, Beaufort County on Wednesday recorded 139 new coronavirus cases. A probable infection was also reported.

Statewide, 4,673 cases were confirmed Wednesday.

The systems issue, which has been ongoing since Monday, has apparently resulted in missing cases. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said it’s working to resolve the problem with a vendor.

A DHEC spokesperson did not immediately provide details Wednesday to clarify the problem.

Another COVID-19 death was also announced in the county. A person described as elderly died Monday after contracting the novel coronavirus, according to DHEC.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak is now at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded last week, shattering the previous single-day record on Friday. Deaths are quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases hit 100.7 as of Wednesday.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Vaccine data

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine has a recommended two-dose regimen. Three weeks after getting the first shot, a person would need a second dose.

DHEC had not updated county-specific Pfizer or Moderna data as of about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Monday (the most recent date for which data is available): 482

Average percentage of positive tests in the past week, as of Monday: 31.5%

Total cases: 10,556 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 117 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Monday: 748 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Monday: 27.1%

New cases announced Wednesday: 4,673

Total cases: 332,990 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 42

Total deaths: 5,402 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,946 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,714 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 780 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,285 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 766 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.