123 new coronavirus cases, 1 death announced in Beaufort Co. on Wednesday

State health officials reported 123 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Wednesday. Eight probable infections were also recorded.

Another coronavirus death was announced in the county as well. A person described as elderly died Sunday after contracting the pathogen, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of cases throughout December and the beginning of January, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

The local outbreak is now at its worst point since March. Hundreds of cases were recorded over a two-day period last week, shattering records. Deaths are quickly mounting, in comparison to last fall. And the county’s seven-day average of new cases reached a peak of roughly 103 as of Wednesday.

The average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Monday, was also high: 27.1%

The World Health Organization has suggested that governments reopen only after that percent positive is at or below 5% for at least two weeks.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Vaccine data

Beaufort Memorial Hospital as of Wednesday had reported 65 new inoculations with Pfizer and BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine, according to DHEC data.

The hospital, which had received 2,450 first Pfizer doses, had administered 36% of those shots as of Tuesday, data show.

There is a lag in when vaccine data is published by DHEC. Vaccine providers have up to 72 hours to enter the information into a federal system.

Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals did not report any new vaccinations Wednesday. The Hilton Head medical center, though, had already administered all of its initial shots.

Coastal Carolina Hospital as of Wednesday had used 165 of 185 Pfizer doses.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Tuesday criticized the state’s rollout of vaccines, saying it was too slow. He said South Carolina would set a “hard deadline” of Jan. 15 to complete Phase 1a vaccinations or sign ups. DHEC confirmed that timeline in a statement later Tuesday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Monday (the most recent date for which data is available): 496

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Monday: 27.1%

Total cases: 9,831 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 108 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Monday: 635 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Monday: 30.9%

New cases announced Wednesday: 4,037

Total cases: 306,204 confirmed

New deaths announced Wednesday: 71

Total deaths: 5,139 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,678 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,599 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 741 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,179 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 705 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.