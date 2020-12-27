161 new COVID cases confirmed in Beaufort County over 2-day span, DHEC reports Sunday

More than 160 new COVID-19 cases were announced in Beaufort County on Sunday, with 39 of those infections confirmed on Thursday and 122 cases reported Friday.

Two probable infections — meaning those at high risk for COVID-19 with symptoms or a positive antigen rest but not a lab test — were also recorded on Christmas Eve.

State health officials had delayed the release of some coronavirus numbers logged late last week due to the Christmas holiday.

A COVID-19 death was also confirmed in the county last week, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A person described as elderly died Wednesday after contracting the novel coronavirus, DHEC reported Sunday.

Beaufort County set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 18, with 126 infections. The county’s Christmas Day total almost reached that mark.

Statewide, DHEC announced Sunday that a record-breaking 4,370 cases were confirmed on Friday.

The Lowcountry has recorded a surge of infections throughout December, mirroring other places around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are regularly back to early August levels, although Dec. 18’s report shattered records from July.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also rising in Beaufort County. The Midlands and Upstate have already recorded post-Thanksgiving surges in coronavirus-related admissions.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Friday (the most recent date for which data is available): 624

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Friday: 18.3%

Total cases: 8,749 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 97 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Friday: 532 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Friday: 23.5%

New cases announced Sunday for Dec. 24: 2,550

New cases announced Sunday for Dec. 25: 4,370

Total cases: 273,659 confirmed

New deaths announced Sunday for Dec. 24: 14

New deaths announced Sunday for Dec. 25: 14

Total deaths: 4,764 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,399 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,490 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 659 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,071 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 615 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.