76 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Saturday as SC reports over 3,000 infections

State health officials reported 76 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Saturday. Seven probable infections were also logged.

No new deaths in the county were announced, but 74 deaths were reported elsewhere in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The Lowcountry has recorded a surge of infections in December, mirroring other places around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are regularly back to early August levels, although Dec. 18’s report shattered records from July.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly-ventilated buildings.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also increasing in Beaufort County. The Midlands and Upstate have already recorded post-Thanksgiving surges in coronavirus-related admissions.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday (the most recent date for which data is available): 417

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Wednesday: 18.6%

Total cases: 8,749 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 96 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 539 cases per 100,000 people, a “high” rate under DHEC’s definition. An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has previously said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 21.6%

New cases announced Saturday: 3,111

Total cases: 266,678 confirmed

New deaths announced Saturday: 74

Total deaths: 4,736 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,346 cases this year.

Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,473 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county. Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 644 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,046 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 603 cases.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP. Click on “Go to Cases,” then on Beaufort County on the S.C. map.

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.