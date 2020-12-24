76 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths announced in Beaufort County on Christmas Eve

Seventy-six new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Beaufort County on Christmas Eve. Fourteen probable cases also were recorded.

No new deaths were announced.

The Lowcountry has reported a surge of infections in December, mirroring other spots around South Carolina and the rest of the country.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are regularly back to early August levels, although Dec. 18’s report shattered records from July. The county’s seven-day average of new infections rose to roughly 78 as of Thursday.

In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens.

Coronavirus cases are rising across the entire Palmetto State, DHEC data show. And experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

COVID-19 hospitalizations are also rising in Beaufort County. The Midlands and Upstate have already recorded post-Thanksgiving surges in coronavirus-related admissions.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Tuesday (most recent date that data is available): 417

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Tuesday: 19.3%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 78

Total cases: 8,671 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 96 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate, as of Tuesday: 554 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percentage of positive non-antibody tests reported Tuesday: 22.1%

New cases announced Thursday: 2,260

Total cases: 263,392 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 11

Total deaths: 4,662 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,320 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,462 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 627 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 1,037 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 599 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.