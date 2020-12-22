Hilton Head Island Packet Logo
Coronavirus

Free COVID-19 testing set in Beaufort Co. this week, but results may come after Christmas

Do you need a COVID-19 test before Christmas?

There’s a handful of free coronavirus testing clinics scheduled in Beaufort and Jasper counties before Friday, but results likely won’t be available until after the holiday.

The sites don’t require insurance, and results are typically available within 72 hours, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

The clinics are closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday, according to DHEC.

Some private health care providers in the area offer rapid tests, like Doctors Care in Bluffton, but that’s not free DHEC-sponsored testing.

Beaufort County has recorded an uptick in coronavirus transmission this month, and health officials are urging residents to get tested before and after traveling for Christmas.

The local DHEC clinics will reopen next week, according to the agency. That includes testing events at Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals on weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Clinics are expected to be closed again around New Year’s.

