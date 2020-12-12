Beaufort Co. reports 75 new cases of COVID Saturday, death of beloved volunteer

Beaufort County reported one new death and 75 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as South Carolina announced 3,047 cases statewide.

The Beaufort County man who died was beloved volunteer director at the Volunteers in Medicine Clinic on Hilton Head Island, Stan Stolarcyk. Stolarcyk, 62, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 10 and died Dec. 9.

His death was reported by DHEC for the first time Saturday. He is described by friends and fellow volunteers as an “amazing, caring and compassionate man.”

In addition to the confirmed cases, seven probable infections were also recorded in Beaufort County on Saturday.

Dr. Linda Bell, the state’s top epidemiologist, in a news release Friday pleaded with residents to follow public health guidelines like social distancing and mask use.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“No one else should have to die at the hands of this silent killer,” Bell said, stressing that while Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine is days away from deployment at medical centers, it’s “within our power” to stop the surge now.

Stan Stolarcyk Volunteers in Medicine Hilton Head Island

The Lowcountry has reported an uptick in disease spread this month, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.

Daily case counts in Beaufort County are regularly back to early August levels, although Saturday’s report was similar to the infection numbers in July. The county’s seven-day average of new infections spiked 69.7 as of Saturday, marking the highest average since the summer.

In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Experts have warned S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel virus in poorly ventilated buildings.

Jasper County also reported eight new cases and no fatalities Saturday.

“While the arriving vaccine is the light at the end of the tunnel, it will be months before there is enough vaccine available for everyone,” wrote Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim director of public health, in the Friday news release. “It is incumbent upon all of us to continue to take actions aimed at saving lives.”

Local numbers

The following information is based on the most recent update from DHEC, which was Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m. This section will be updated as new information becomes available.

Viral test results reported Wednesday (most recent date that data is available): 692

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week, as of Wednesday: 16.5%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 69.7

Total cases: 7,701 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 92 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week cumulative incidence rate as of Wednesday: 409.6 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 18.6%

New cases announced Saturday: 3,047

Total cases: 231,363 confirmed

New deaths announced Saturday: 12

Total deaths: 4,344 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

The following information is based on the most recent update from DHEC, which was Dec. 9 at 11:59 p.m. This section will be updated as new information becomes available.

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 2,016 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,317 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 528 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north end has 925 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 503 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.