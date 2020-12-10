Hilton Head medical clinic volunteer director, known for ‘kindness to all,’ dies of COVID

Volunteers in Medicine would not exist without its 650 volunteers. And those volunteers wouldn’t be the same without Stan Stolarcyk.

Stolarcyk, 62, served as director of volunteers at the free medical clinic on the north end of Hilton Head Island. He succumbed to COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon in Charleston, VIM’s director, Dr. Ray Cox, announced in a message that has been shared widely on Facebook.

According to the post, Stolarcyk became ill on Nov. 10, tested positive two days later and was admitted to Hilton Head Hospital shortly after. He was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after his condition deteriorated. His husband, Terry Simmons, stayed by his side during his stay in the ICU, the post said.

A GoFundMe created by Stolarcyk’s sister-in-law to help support Simmons and Stolarcyk had raised $26,700 from 253 donors as of Thursday afternoon.

A decorated member of the Lowcountry’s vast charitable community, Stolarcyk worked at Volunteers in Medicine for 13 years. Prior to that, he served as development director for the Access Network, which provides services to those with HIV/AIDS in the Lowcountry.

During his 31 years in the Lowcountry, the post said, he volunteered with Hilton Head Humane Association, Beaufort Alliance for Human Services and the Deep Well Project, and was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church.

“One of his favorite phrases was “‘It’s gonna be another action-packed, fun-filled day!’” Cox wrote. “He always received unsolicited praises from the volunteers for his patience and kindness to all.”

The clinic is closed Thursday and Friday to let staff and volunteers grieve the loss of Stolarcyk. Funeral arrangements have not been announced.