Coronavirus

Will you get the COVID vaccine once it’s available in SC? We want to hear from you

The coronavirus pandemic is near an end, health experts say.

COVID-19 vaccines will soon be distributed across the country, including in South Carolina. Millions of doses are expected to arrive in states by late December.

Health care workers will be prioritized first as COVID-19 cases spike, but S.C. officials say the general public could choose to be inoculated sometime in 2021.

When that time comes, are you planning to get a shot? Are you still unsure? We want to know if you’ve already made up your mind, and if you have, what factored into your decision-making?

We’re working on a story about the Palmetto State’s mass vaccination campaign.

Please fill out the form below, and we’ll be in touch. We won’t quote you or use your name unless we contact you first and get your permission.

Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek is a reporter at The Island Packet covering COVID-19 recovery efforts.
