Coronavirus

Four free COVID-19 testing clinics scheduled for Beaufort, Jasper counties. Here’s where

Four new coronavirus-testing clinics have been scheduled in Beaufort and Jasper counties over the next two weeks.

All of the events are free and do not require insurance, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

DHEC recommends that people register online before attending the events. Results are typically available within 72 hours, according to the state agency.

Free COVID-19 tests are also available Monday through Friday at Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals. Beaufort Memorial Hospital offers free tests, as well.

The Lowcountry has recorded an uptick in disease spread in recent weeks, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.

The county’s seven-day average of new coronavirus infections increased to roughly 38 as of Tuesday. In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens, DHEC data show.

Experts fear that Thanksgiving may contribute to a surge of cases. People who contracted the pathogen last Thursday could become symptomatic this week or next.

Sam Ogozalek
Sam Ogozalek is a reporter at The Island Packet covering COVID-19 recovery efforts. He is also a Report for America corps member. He recently graduated from Syracuse University and has written for the Tampa Bay Times, The Buffalo News and the Naples Daily News.
