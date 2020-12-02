Four free COVID-19 testing clinics scheduled for Beaufort, Jasper counties. Here’s where

Four new coronavirus-testing clinics have been scheduled in Beaufort and Jasper counties over the next two weeks.

All of the events are free and do not require insurance, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

A coronavirus-testing clinic at the Beaufort County Health Department from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at 601 Wilmington St. in Beaufort.

A testing event at the Bluffton Health Clinic from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at 4819 Bluffton Parkway #132.

A “pop-up” testing event at the Hardeeville School Campus at 150 Hurricane Alley from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

A mobile clinic at the Jasper County Alternative School on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon. The school is located at 456 Grays Highway in Ridgeland.

DHEC recommends that people register online before attending the events. Results are typically available within 72 hours, according to the state agency.

Free COVID-19 tests are also available Monday through Friday at Hilton Head and Coastal Carolina hospitals. Beaufort Memorial Hospital offers free tests, as well.

The Lowcountry has recorded an uptick in disease spread in recent weeks, mirroring other spots around South Carolina.

The county’s seven-day average of new coronavirus infections increased to roughly 38 as of Tuesday. In early October, that average had dropped into the low teens, DHEC data show.

Experts fear that Thanksgiving may contribute to a surge of cases. People who contracted the pathogen last Thursday could become symptomatic this week or next.