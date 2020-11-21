Beaufort County remains ranked high COVID-19 risk with 40 new cases reported Saturday

With less than a week before Thanksgiving, 40 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Beaufort County on Saturday.

Two probable case was also recorded Saturday. No additional deaths were announced.

Days ago, state health officials designated the county as having “high” recent disease activity.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control issues the ranking based on a county’s incidence rate, trend in incidence rate and percentage of positive tests rate.

Since Wednesday, Beaufort County had a high incidence rate with more than 215 infections per 100,000 people being reported in the county over the past two weeks, according to DHEC data.

From mid-August to late October, Beaufort County saw fewer daily cases. But some experts are reporting a surge of infections around the Upstate as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

On Saturday, South Carolina reported 1,530 new cases statewide, according to DHEC.

The state’s daily case counts have also increased throughout the week.

Experts are pleading with S.C. residents to follow public health guidelines during Thanksgiving and the rest of the holiday season, fearing rapid transmission of the novel pathogen in poorly ventilated buildings.

Gov. Henry McMaster told residents to “get tested before turkey,” in a Thursday briefing.

Jasper County, meanwhile, reported 15 new cases and zero fatalities Saturday. The county has had 1,019 total cases and 22 total deaths since the pandemic began.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Friday: 604

Average percentage of positive viral tests in the past week: 10.8%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 38.43

Total cases: 6,747 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 91 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 233.2 cases per 100,000 people, “high”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, has said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Friday: 11.2%

New cases announced Saturday: 1,530

Total cases: 192,645 confirmed

New deaths announced Saturday: 26

Total deaths: 3,974 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,732 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,205 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 451 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 826 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 389 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.