38 new COVID-19 cases reported in Beaufort County on Sunday; disease spread ‘moderate’

State health officials reported 38 new cases of coronavirus in Beaufort County on Sunday.

There were no additional deaths reported in the county, and two deaths in the state.

Another 1,339 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed statewide. The deaths were people from Kershaw and York counties who were described as elderly.

The county on Thursday logged its highest daily COVID-19 case count since late September, with 42 newly confirmed infections. At 25.6 on Sunday, the seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County was the highest since Sept. 23.

Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases in recent months. But some experts fear a surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has warned of increasing virus disease spread around the Upstate and said the state should prepare for a third wave of infections.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Saturday: Not available Sunday.

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: Not available Sunday.

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 25.6

Two-week incidence rate: 178 cases per 100,000 people, “Moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 15.4%

New cases announced Sunday: 1,339

Total cases: 184,360

New deaths announced Sunday: 2

Total deaths: 3,846

Experts fear a possible surge of new infections this fall as schools resume in-person classes. At the University of South Carolina, hundreds of students have already been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,657 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,180 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 430 cases. The 29926 ZIP code covering the north side has 786 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 365 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.