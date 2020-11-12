Beaufort Co. logged its highest daily COVID-19 case count since September on Thursday

Beaufort County on Thursday logged its highest daily COVID-19 case count since Sept. 22.

State health officials confirmed 42 new coronavirus infections in the county Thursday. One probable case was also reported. Fifty-three cases were recorded Sept. 22.

No additional deaths were announced.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily cases. But some experts fear a surge of infections as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

South Carolina, meanwhile, reported 1,243 new cases statewide Thursday, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

DHEC has warned of increasing disease spread around the Upstate and said S.C. should prepare for a third wave of cases.

Jasper County reported five new cases and zero fatalities Thursday. DHEC also reclassified the county as having “medium” recent disease activity as of Thursday. It was listed as “high” risk last week.

Beaufort County also was at medium risk as of Thursday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Wednesday: 350

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 8.3%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 23.5

Total cases: 6,374 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 149.9 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Wednesday: 14.4%

New cases announced Thursday: 1,243

Total cases: 179,832 confirmed

New deaths announced Thursday: 8

Total deaths: 3,817 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,621 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,177 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 422 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 767 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 342 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.