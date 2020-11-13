Hilton Head medical clinic closes after COVID-19 exposure. What we know

The Volunteers in Medicine Clinic on Hilton Head Island is temporarily closing after an exposure to COVID-19.

The clinic is closed from Friday to Nov. 27 and plans to reopen Nov. 30, according to a Facebook post from the clinic’s executive director, Dr. Raymond Cox.

Cox wrote that the building will be cleaned and disinfected in that time.

“We are carefully adhering to (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommendations and protocol to ensure the safety of VIM volunteers, patients and staff,” he wrote.

Cox did not immediately respond to phone calls Friday afternoon. It’s unclear what the COVID-19 exposure was and who was affected.

The clinic, located at 15 North Ridge Drive near U.S. 278, offers services for low-income and uninsured people who live or work on Hilton Head and Daufuskie islands.

Since mid-August, Beaufort County has seen fewer daily infections. But some experts fear a surge of cases as cooler weather sets in and flu season begins.

State health officials are warning of increased disease spread around South Carolina. And Beaufort County logged its highest daily case count since September on Thursday.

The percentage of positive viral tests in the county has also trended upward in recent days.