22 COVID-19 cases reported in Beaufort County by SC health agency Sunday

State health officials reported 22 new cases of coronavirus in Beaufort County on Sunday.

No additional deaths were reported in the county, though another 20 deaths were attributed to the virus statewide. S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 825 new COVID-19 cases statewide.

Beaufort County had “moderate” disease activity as of Friday, according to DHEC. The seven-day average of daily new cases on Saturday crept just above 20 and was the highest since late September, before dipping slightly Sunday.

DHEC is urging residents to get tested for the virus frequently if they regularly go out, including before and after holiday travel.

South Carolina recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in more than three months on Saturday, with 1,639 confirmed across the state.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Only one new case and no deaths were reported in Jasper County on Sunday.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Saturday: 219

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 10.2%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 19.86

Two-week incidence rate: 138.5 cases per 100,000 people, “Moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Saturday: 13.1%

New cases announced Sunday: 825

Total cases: 175,730

New deaths announced Sunday: 20

Total deaths: 3,776

Experts fear a possible surge of new infections this fall as schools resume in-person classes. At the University of South Carolina, hundreds of students have already been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,599 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,167 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head Island’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 412 cases. The 29926 ZIP code covering the north side has 758 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 330 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.