30 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported in Beaufort County on Saturday

State health officials announced 30 new COVID-19 cases in Beaufort County on Saturday, bringing the county’s seven-day average of daily reported cases up slightly.

That seven-day average has held relatively steady, around 15 new cases per day, for most of October and early November, S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data show.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in the new data released Saturday.

Neighboring Jasper County, which was listed as having “high” recent disease activity this week, was downgraded to a “moderate” incidence rate. On Saturday, nine new cases were announced there.

Beaufort County had “moderate” disease activity as of Friday.

DHEC is urging residents to get tested for the virus frequently if they are regularly out in the community, including before and after holiday travel.

South Carolina recorded the highest amount of new COVID-19 cases in more than three months on Saturday, with 1,639 confirmed across the state.

Local numbers

Viral test results reported Thursday: 542

Average percent of positive viral tests in the past week: 9.7%

Seven-day average of new cases in Beaufort County: 20.4

Total cases: 6,268 confirmed, according to DHEC

Total deaths: 90 confirmed, according to DHEC

Two-week incidence rate: 141.6 cases per 100,000 people, “moderate”

An incidence rate measures how quickly a disease is spreading through a given population.

Dr. Scott Curry, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical University of South Carolina, said counties should aim to have a two-week incidence rate of less than 50 new cases per 100,000 people.

Statewide numbers

Percent of positive non-antibody tests reported Friday: 11.4%

New cases announced Saturday: 1,639

Total cases: 174,862 confirmed

New deaths announced Saturday: 9

Total deaths: 3,756 confirmed

Cases by ZIP code

Bluffton’s ZIP code of 29910 continues to lead the county with 1,593 cases this year. Beaufort’s 29902 ZIP code, meanwhile, has recorded 1,164 cases since March, the second-highest figure in the county.

Hilton Head’s 29928 ZIP code, covering the southeastern part of the island, has 410 cases. The 29926 ZIP code on the north side has 758 cases, according to DHEC data.

Okatie’s 29909 ZIP code, which includes Sun City Hilton Head, has reported 328 cases.

Coronavirus infections at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island are included in the 29902 ZIP code.

More information on Beaufort County ZIP code data can be found at the following link. Click on it, then click on “Go to Cases,” then click on Beaufort County on the S.C. map: bit.ly/BeaufortCountyZIP

What are DHEC’s recommendations?

State health officials say residents should continue to practice social distancing and should wear a mask in public.

People who are active in the community or those who can’t effectively social distance or wear a mask should be tested for COVID-19 monthly, according to DHEC.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING How South Carolina’s coronavirus data is compiled The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control’s total COVID-19 case count includes anyone who has tested positive since the pandemic began. The data also include those who have recovered or died. The state agency does not provide an overall, county-by-county number of cases versus the number of people who have recovered. DHEC counts deaths based on where a patient lives rather than where they died.